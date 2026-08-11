Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman: Jake Wyatt Offers Latest Season 4 Update

On Tuesday, My Adventures with Superman's Jake Wyatt offered an update on where things stand with Season 4 and the animated show's future.

Article Summary Jake Wyatt says My Adventures with Superman has not been renewed for Season 4, despite the show posting its best views yet.

Wyatt praised DC Studios, Adult Swim, and HBO Max, but said each stakeholder is weighing its future in a shaky market.

His update comes just days before the My Adventures with Superman Season 3 finale arrives on Adult Swim at midnight.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen says Season 3 is performing well, but DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran will help decide Season 4.

There are currently two big questions surrounding Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clogher, and Josie Campbell's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman? How will the animated series wrap up its third season? Will there be a fourth season to look forward to? The answer to the first question will hit our screens this Saturday at midnight. The answer to that second question might take a little longer, with Wyatt reaffirming over the course of two posts that My Adventures with Superman hasn't been renewed for a fourth season yet – and how there are a number of factors (and players) in play that impact the decision.

"'My Adventures With Superman' has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. Views have been great! Our best ever. Our stakeholders – DC Studios, Adult Swim, HBO Max – have been great to the show. But each has to chart its own future in an uncertain, unstable climate. That takes time," Wyatt shared. "However it turns out, getting to make our third season was a gift from everyone involved, especially our team and our viewers. I learned more on S3 than on any other project, and I'd love to bring those lessons back to Superman – but I'm grateful just to have taken the ride."

My Adventures With Superman has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. Views have been great! Our best ever. Our stakeholders—DC Studios, Adult Swim, HBOmax—have been great to the show. But each has to chart its own future in an uncertain, unstable climate. That takes time. https://t.co/WCoRBIER1U — jake_wyatt_online (@jakewyattriot) August 11, 2026

However it turns out, getting to make our third season was a gift from everyone involved, especially our team and our viewers. I learned more on S3 than on any other project, and I'd love to bring those lessons back to Superman—but I'm grateful just to have taken the ride. — jake_wyatt_online (@jakewyattriot) August 11, 2026

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for the animated series during this summer's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. "We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist – but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow – before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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