Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman: Our S03E03 Preview; Season 4 Update

Along with our preview for My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S.," here's what we learned about Season 4.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E03 preview teases Jimmy’s big date, Kara on the apps, and Clark’s ruined Saturday.

Official S03E03 details reveal Lois struggling, Superman causing chaos, and a packed Saturday night on Toonami.

The episode preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek for All’s Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S.

Season 4 of My Adventures with Superman remains undecided, with Adult Swim awaiting input from James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Jimmy's dealing with a pretty "big" date, Kara's looking for a mate, Lois's dealing with some things, and Clark would appreciate a nice and quiet Saturday. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's episode of Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and sneak peek at S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S." In addition, we have a look at some interesting comments from this past week regarding the hit animated series's future.

My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."

My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S." – Jimmy is changed by a big date; Kara gets on the apps; Lois sings the blues; Superman destroys Clark's Saturday. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, June 27th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."! pic.twitter.com/vNktkK7Qk2 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 21, 2026

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for the animated series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. "We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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