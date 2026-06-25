Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E03 Preview: We've Got Dueling Supermen

Superman and "Superman" are not on the same page in an early look at My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E03 preview pits Superman against "Superman" as trouble brews before Cyborg Superman strikes.

"All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S." teases Jimmy's big date, Kara on the apps, Lois struggling, and Clark's ruined Saturday.

The new My Adventures with Superman promo and early clip suggest no one is having an easy time in Adult Swim's next episode.

Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman returns June 27 on Toonami with dueling Supermen and escalating Hank Henshaw chaos.

By the time you're checking this out, we have a feeling that we will have been treated to a whole lot of DCU/DC Studios-related animated news, courtesy of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. With all of that going on, we wanted to make sure that Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira -starring My Adventures with Superman was proudly represented. That means taking a look at the promo trailer and early preview for S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S.," where it looks like no one's having a good run of things – and that's before you bring Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman into the mix.

My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."

My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S." – Jimmy is changed by a big date; Kara gets on the apps; Lois sings the blues; Superman destroys Clark's Saturday. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, June 27th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."! pic.twitter.com/vNktkK7Qk2 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 21, 2026

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!