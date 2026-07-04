Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E04 Preview: And Superboy Makes Three!

With a new episode of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman hitting tonight, here's a preview for S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?"

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E04 airs tonight on Adult Swim, and the latest preview teases chaos in “Guess Who’s Slammin’ to Dinner?”

Clark and Lois’ brunch gets derailed when Superboy crashes in for family time, adding a wild new twist to their relationship.

Hank, aka Cyborg Superman, looks ready to strike back after bad press, while Lexcorp drama raises the stakes in Season 3.

The preview roundup includes the official episode overview, promo trailer, sneak peeks, and a key update on My Adventures with Superman Season 4.

What better way to wrap up any Fourth of July festivities you may or may not be having than with a new episode of Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman? That's exactly what Adult Swim has planned for you tonight, and we have an updated preview for S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?" to pass along. We know that Hank, aka Cyborg Superman, isn't too happy with the hit his reputation has taken in the press. Meanwhile, Lois and Clark's night out gets a bit crowded when Superboy decides that now would be as good a time as any to spend some quality time with "mom" and "dad." Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter – followed by some recent comments about the animated series's future.

My Adventures with Superman S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?" – Clark and Lois get pound cake; A stranger comes to brunch; Jimmy gets to be right; Hank shakes things up at Lexcorp. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, July 4th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?"! pic.twitter.com/tgfWdHFV5y — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 28, 2026

What an intro pic.twitter.com/MhXDOENrrx — adult swim (@adultswim) July 4, 2026

My Adventures with Superman Season 4: Where Things Stand…

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for the animated series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. "We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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