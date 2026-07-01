Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E04: Unhappy Hank; Superboy Shines

Hank is NOT happy in this look at My Adventures with Superman S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?" Plus, Superboy gets a poster.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E04 gets two new previews, including a trailer and sneak peek for “Guess Who’s Slammin’ to Dinner?”

Superboy takes center stage in My Adventures with Superman S03E04, with Kon-El/Jon Kent set for a major spotlight.

Episode details tease Clark and Lois at brunch, Jimmy proving he’s right, and Hank causing chaos over at LexCorp.

Hank, aka Cyborg Superman, is furious over bad press as My Adventures with Superman sets up more Saturday-night trouble.

With a new episode set to hit this holiday weekend (at least, in the U.S.), we've got two new looks at Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?" With Kon-El, aka Jon Kent, aka Superboy (Darren Criss), set for a big spotlight this weekend, it seems only right that he would get his own key art poster. Following that, we have an overview, trailer, and sneak peek at what's ahead for Saturday night – with Hank, aka Cyborg Superman (Max Mittelman), not too happy with the hit his reputation has taken in the press.

My Adventures with Superman S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?"

My Adventures with Superman S03E04: "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?" – Clark and Lois get pound cake; A stranger comes to brunch; Jimmy gets to be right; Hank shakes things up at Lexcorp. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, July 4th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "Guess Who's Slammin' to Dinner?"! pic.twitter.com/tgfWdHFV5y — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 28, 2026

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for the animated series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. "We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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