Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E05 Preview: Dead Superman Walking?

Check out a preview of Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman."

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E05, "The Death of Superman," teases Clark’s most dangerous fight yet in Metropolis.

Henshaw/Cyborg Superman unleashes rage and Lex’s Kryptonite-powered drones as the city falls under his control.

The preview, promo trailer, and episode overview hint that Superman’s final stand may reveal why Jon came back in time.

Adult Swim boss Michael Ouweleen says My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is doing great, though Season 4 remains undecided.

This weekend's episode of Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman is titled "The Death of Superman." We're going to go out on a limb here and say that does not bode well for Clark – especially now that we know the real reason why Jon traveled back in time. But Henshaw/Cyborg Superman has a whole lot of rage – and a lot of Lex's Kryptonite-powered drones – and he's taken over Metropolis. Will this be the Man of Steel's final stand? Here's a look at the overview, promo trailer, and early preview for the next chapter:

My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman"

My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman" – Superman tries to save the city; our heroes try to save Superman. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, July 11th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "The Death of Superman"! pic.twitter.com/KFkpPLET9r — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 5, 2026

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for the animated series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. "We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!