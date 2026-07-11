Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman" Preview

Along with a look at S03E05: "The Death of Superman," we also have a rundown of Adult Swim's SDCC plans for My Adventures with Superman.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E05, “The Death of Superman,” sets up a dire showdown for Clark, Lois, and their allies.

Jon’s time-travel warning raises the stakes as Henshaw/Cyborg Superman and Kryptonite drones fight to keep history intact.

Adult Swim’s SDCC 2026 My Adventures with Superman panel will feature cast, showrunners, creative insights, and surprises.

A new preview spot teases Superman’s battle to save the city while the team races to save him in Season 3’s pivotal episode.

Considering tonight's episode of Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman is titled "The Death of Superman," we have a feeling that tonight might not go very well for Clark and those close to him. Helping fuel that was Jon's revelation from last week that he traveled back in time to save Clark and Lois from being killed. But Henshaw/Cyborg Superman and his Kryptonite-powered drones seem hell-bent on keeping history from changing. But before we get to tonight's episode, here's a quick look at what's on tap for the hit animated series's panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, later this

Friday, July 24th, 2 p.m. "My Adventures with Superman" Season 3 (Warner Bros. Animation / Adult Swim), Indigo Ballroom: Suit up for the next chapter of My Adventures with Superman as the cast and creative team take the Comic‑Con stage to talk Season 3 of Adult Swim's acclaimed animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. From Clark and Lois' evolving partnership to higher stakes in Metropolis and beyond, the panel will explore how the show continues to reimagine the world's most iconic hero with heart, humor, and action — plus behind‑the‑scenes insights and special surprises for fans. Panelists include showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci, and voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira.

My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman"

My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman" – Superman tries to save the city; our heroes try to save Superman. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, July 11th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "The Death of Superman"! pic.twitter.com/KFkpPLET9r — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 5, 2026

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for the animated series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. "We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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