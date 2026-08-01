Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E08: "It's Reigning (Super)Men" Preview

Jon's got serious issues with Clark. Here's our preview for Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman S03E08: "It's Reigning (Super)Men."

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E08 brings Jon back from the future, furious with Clark and not arriving alone.

Clark and Lois face a brutal new crisis as Lex unveils the Eradicator, forged from Superman DNA and under control.

With Clark still powerless, It’s Reigning (Super)Men sets up a dangerous turning point for My Adventures with Superman.

SDCC teases hint at a more vulnerable Clark and even stranger villains as My Adventures with Superman Season 3 escalates.

Based on what we've seen so far of tonight's episode of Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman, S03E08: "It's Reigning (Super)Men," Clark and Lois are really not going to have a good day. On one hand, you have Jon returning from a very different future, along with a sister and a huge chip on his shoulder when it comes to Clark. Meanwhile, Lex is introducing Amanda Waller to the Eradicator, built off of Superman's DNA and under Lex's mental control. On, and in case you forgot? Yeah,, Clark's still without his powers. Check out our updated preview for tonight's chapter, followed by some insights into what's ahead from last weekend and more.

My Adventures with Superman S03E08: "It's Reigning (Super)Men"

My Adventures with Superman S03E08: "It's Reigning (Super)Men" – Clark and Lois face the future — again; familiar faces return to Metropolis; Lex shakes things up at Lexcorp. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, August 1st at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "It's Reigning (Super)men"! pic.twitter.com/JZA2TBYpdz — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 26, 2026

Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci, and stars Jack Quaid (Clark Kent / Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olson), and Kiana Madeira (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl) took to the stage last weekend for the animated series's big San Diego Comic-Con panel in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The team also grabbed some group interview time with Variety, where they teased how things are looking for a now-powerless Clark, which is really bad timing since they also tease that the big bads are going to get weirder moving forward. Here are two highlights, followed by a longer look at the conversation:

Jack Quaid says that there is "a lot of Clark and a little less Superman" after Episode 5 of Season 3 of "My Adventures With Superman": "It's really emotionally devastating for him, but it raises such a great question: Who is Superman without his powers?" #ComicCon Variety… pic.twitter.com/InuZlh0g35 — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2026

"My Adventures With Superman" cast teases what's next for the series: "We're going to get even weirder bad guys." #ComicCon Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ZvNYIVLAYh — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2026

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