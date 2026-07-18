Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman: Your S03E06 "Party Animals" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of My Adventures with Superman, S03E06: "Party Animals," and a look at Adult Swim's SDCC plans.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E06 “Party Animals” sends Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara into a chaotic charity gala.

After Henshaw’s defeat, Clark is powerless and Jon’s future worsens as Luthor unleashes Slade Wilson to hunt him.

Get the key plot setup, episode logline, and what to watch for in tonight’s new My Adventures with Superman.

Adult Swim’s SDCC 2026 plans include a My Adventures with Superman panel, previews, activations, and fan events.

The good news heading into tonight's episode of Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman? The combo of Superman, Supergirl, and Superboy shut down Henshaw/Cyborg Superman. The bad news? Clark lost his powers, and Jon's future actually found a way to go from bad to worse. How bad? Luthor's in charge – and he's got Slade Wilson working as his tracker. And we still have four episodes to go, folks! With that in mind, here's our preview for S03E06: "Party Animals," followed by a look at what Adult Swim has on tap next week for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026:

My Adventures with Superman S03E06: "Party Animals"

My Adventures with Superman S03E06: "Party Animals" – The gang goes to a charity gala; Lois tries to win; Clark tries to help; Jimmy's date makes a scene; Kara cleans it up. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, July 18th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "Party Animals"! pic.twitter.com/DGAfLGTQyi — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 12, 2026

Adult Swim on the Green Returns to SDCC: Panels, Activations & More!

Adult Swim is heading back to next week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in a very big way, with the return of Adult Swim on the Green! Across the four days, attendees can expect exclusive conversations, unforgettable fan experiences, and one-of-a-kind activations, giving fans a chance to immerse themselves in the Adult Swim experience. Highlighted by panels for My Adventures with Superman, President Curtis, Common Side Effects, and Rick and Morty, as well as a night of previews of what's to come, here's a look at what's on tap:

ADULT SWIM ON THE GREEN

Adult Swim on the Green makes its return outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way). Open Thursday (7/23) through Saturday (7/25) from 1 pm–10 pm and Sunday (7/26) from 11 am-4 pm, Adult Swim on the Green will hold spectacular can't-miss experiences and nighttime events, no badge required!

At the center of this year's Adult Swim on the Green is the RAMbler, a one-of-a-kind Rick and Morty-themed twist on the classic Scrambler ride. Housed inside a custom dome and surrounded by original animation, music, and immersive effects, fans will enter through a more-than-26-foot-tall Rick head before being transported into the chaotic universe of Rick and Morty for a can't-miss Comic-Con experience that's part thrill ride, part interdimensional fever dream.

The Green will also feature a lineup of all-new, custom-built experiences inspired by Adult Swim favorites. Explore the surreal world of Common Side Effects at an eight-foot-tall Marshall fountain, hop in the hot tub with the Campbell Boys for a hilariously absurd Haha, You Clowns mini-golf challenge, test your skills in a President Curtis slingshot game featuring creatures from the upcoming series, and climb aboard a larger-than-life Mr. Boss attraction celebrating the Emmy-nominated hit Smiling Friends.

ADULT SWIM ON THE GREEN: FREE NIGHTTIME EVENTS

Adult Swim on the Green will also host a series of free nighttime events, all beginning at 7:15 pm:

Thursday (7/23): Night of New: Exclusive Content Screening – Adult Swim kicks off Comic-Con weekend with an exclusive outdoor screening event where fans will get a first look at a collection of never-before-seen content, including surprise previews and can't-miss reveals from across the network.

Friday (7/24): Live Table Reads – Join the voice casts of Rick and Morty for an exclusive live table read featuring laughs, surprises and a rare behind-the-scenes look at the talent bringing these fan-favorite worlds to life.

Saturday (7/25): Adult Swim Through the Years – Don your favorite Adult Swim-inspired cosplay and join a one-night-only celebration of 25 years of unforgettable characters, moments, and mayhem, featuring a live animated visual set from Afuchs Twin.

All of the above will be followed by a free DJ Dance party from 9-10 pm.

ADULT SWIM: SDCC 2026 PANELS

Common Side Effects Season 2 in Production – Go behind the scenes of Adult Swim's award-winning series Common Side Effects as co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and stars Martha Kelly (Harrington) and Joseph Lee Anderson (Copano) give an in‑depth look at Season Two, currently in production. This panel dives into how the new season is being built—from evolving storylines and character arcs to animation, tone, and the creative challenges of expanding the world after Season One. Expect candid conversation, work‑in‑progress insights, and a rare glimpse into how Common Side Effects enters its next chapter. Friday (7/24) at 12:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

President Curtis Premiere Panel – From the Rick and Morty universe comes President Curtis, Adult Swim's new animated comedy. Join co‑creators Dan Harmon and James Siciliano alongside the cast, including Keith David (President Andre Curtis), for a first look at the new series that follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle everyday issues like interdimensional diplomacy, paranormal investigations, and unexplained phenomena. Friday (7/24) at 1:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 – Suit up for the next chapter of My Adventures with Superman as the cast and creative team take the Comic‑Con stage to talk Season 3 of Adult Swim's acclaimed animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. Panelists will include showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci, and stars Jack Quaid (Clark Kent / Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olson), and Kiana Madeira (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl). From Clark and Lois' evolving partnership to higher stakes in Metropolis and beyond, the panel will explore how the show continues to reimagine the world's most iconic hero with heart, humor, and action—plus behind‑the‑scenes insights and special surprises for fans. Friday (7/24) at 2:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Rick and Morty Season 9 – The multiverse crashes Comic‑Con as the entire voice cast of the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty joins Executive Producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder alongside stars Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Chris Parnell (Jerry) for a look at Season 9 of Adult Swim's Emmy‑winning animated hit. Come for behind‑the‑scenes stories and creative insights, and stay for interdimensional chaos as the team discusses what's next for Rick and Morty, and all of the Smith family. Friday (7/24) at 3:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

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