Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman: Your S03E07: "The Ex-Games" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman S03E07: "The Ex-Games" and some info from SDCC.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E07, "The Ex-Games," sends Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara into Mister Mxyzptlk chaos.

With Clark still powerless, the new episode tests who he is without Superman abilities at the worst possible time.

The preview teases deadly domestic drama as Lex joins the mix and the team gets trapped in dangerous ex-games.

SDCC 2026 updates reveal cast and creators teasing more emotional Clark stories and even weirder villains ahead.

Even with everything going on with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, did you really think that we were going to forget to drop a preview for Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman? With what Clark is dealing with, losing his powers and all, you would think that a distraction from his woes would be exactly the thing he needs right now. Unfortunately, S03E07: "The Ex-Games" offers him – and Lois, Jimmy, and Kara -the last thing they need: followed by a look at what Adult Swim has on tap next week for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026: getting in the middle of Mister Mxyzptlk's very deadly domestic issues.

My Adventures with Superman S03E07: "The Ex-Games"

My Adventures with Superman S03E07: "The Ex-Games" – Lois, Jimmy, Kara, and Clark play games with Lois, Jimmy, Kara, and Lex; everyone hates it; a divorce ends in deception. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, July 25th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "The Ex-Games"! pic.twitter.com/xchSoMS0Za — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 19, 2026

Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci, and stars Jack Quaid (Clark Kent / Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olson), and Kiana Madeira (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl) took to the stage this weekend for the animated series's big San Diego Comic-Con panel in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The team also grabbed some group interview time with Variety, where they teased how things are looking for a now-powerless Clark, which is really bad timing since they also tease that the big bads are going to get weirder moving forward. Here are two highlights, followed by a longer look at the conversation:

Jack Quaid says that there is "a lot of Clark and a little less Superman" after Episode 5 of Season 3 of "My Adventures With Superman": "It's really emotionally devastating for him, but it raises such a great question: Who is Superman without his powers?" #ComicCon Variety… pic.twitter.com/InuZlh0g35 — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2026

"My Adventures With Superman" cast teases what's next for the series: "We're going to get even weirder bad guys." #ComicCon Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ZvNYIVLAYh — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!