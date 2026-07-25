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My Adventures with Superman: Your S03E07: "The Ex-Games" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman S03E07: "The Ex-Games" and some info from SDCC.

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Article Summary

  • My Adventures with Superman S03E07, "The Ex-Games," sends Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara into Mister Mxyzptlk chaos.
  • With Clark still powerless, the new episode tests who he is without Superman abilities at the worst possible time.
  • The preview teases deadly domestic drama as Lex joins the mix and the team gets trapped in dangerous ex-games.
  • SDCC 2026 updates reveal cast and creators teasing more emotional Clark stories and even weirder villains ahead.

Even with everything going on with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, did you really think that we were going to forget to drop a preview for Adult Swim and Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman? With what Clark is dealing with, losing his powers and all, you would think that a distraction from his woes would be exactly the thing he needs right now. Unfortunately, S03E07: "The Ex-Games" offers him – and Lois, Jimmy, and Kara -the last thing they need: followed by a look at what Adult Swim has on tap next week for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026: getting in the middle of Mister Mxyzptlk's very deadly domestic issues.

My Adventures with Superman
Image: Adult Swim Screencap

My Adventures with Superman S03E07: "The Ex-Games"

My Adventures with Superman S03E07: "The Ex-Games" – Lois, Jimmy, Kara, and Clark play games with Lois, Jimmy, Kara, and Lex; everyone hates it; a divorce ends in deception. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci, and stars Jack Quaid (Clark Kent / Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olson), and Kiana Madeira (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl) took to the stage this weekend for the animated series's big San Diego Comic-Con panel in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The team also grabbed some group interview time with Variety, where they teased how things are looking for a now-powerless Clark, which is really bad timing since they also tease that the big bads are going to get weirder moving forward. Here are two highlights, followed by a longer look at the conversation:

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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