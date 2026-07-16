Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: friendship is magic, my little pony

My Little Pony: Are Fans Getting a New Series in 2027?

My Little Pony fans MIGHT have a reason to be excited if the rumblings of a new animated series hitting sometime in 2027 are to be believed.

Article Summary My Little Pony could return in 2027, as a reported new animated series begins surfacing through licensing materials.

Equestria Daily says Hasbro will preview a half-hour presentation with a unique new My Little Pony franchise angle.

Since Friendship Is Magic ended in 2019, My Little Pony has seen spin-offs and Netflix episodes but no major breakout.

With SDCC approaching, hope is building that My Little Pony fans may soon get concrete news about Equestria’s future.

My Little Pony fans are still mourning the demise of the mega-popular "Friendship Is Magic" series, but next year they may have something new to ease the pain a bit. Equestria Daily reports that a new series will launch in 2027, with "unique positioning within the franchise". These details come from an Event Cloud page sent to potential licensees, where a half-hour presentation of whatever they are cooking for 2027 will be shown for the first time. What a world we live in, where information comes from pretty much anywhere.

My Little Pony Needs To Come Back

The franchise has been in a bit of a holding pattern since "Friendship Is Magic" ended its nine-season run in 2019. One could also argue that it was more popular than the original series and toy line were, but that is not an argument we want to get into with the fans. FIM had numerous spin-offs, films, toys, comics, books, and anything else Hasbro could slap a logo on during its nine-year run, and as a girl-dad whose daughter grew up with the series, I can attest to how popular it was and how much content we consumed from back then. She was so sad when it ended, and though she is older now, I know she would welcome a brand new world set in Equestria with open arms.

If that is what they end up doing. There have been some stops and starts since 2019, including a 27-episode series on Netflix. My Little Pony has been around on and off for 45 years now, so they are not going anywhere. But I happen to believe that the world is a nicer, better place when My Little Pony is around and thriving, so hopefully this turns into something big. SDCC is next week, so maybe something will come out of it. If not, hopefully it will not be too long before we get some concrete news. Stay tuned.

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