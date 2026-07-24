Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: hasbro, my little pony

My Little Pony Bringing "Forever Friendship" to YouTube in 2027

Hasbro confirmed that a brand-new My Little Pony animated series is coming to YouTube in 2027, titled Forever Friendship. Here's a look...

Article Summary Hasbro confirms My Little Pony: Forever Friendship, a brand-new animated series premiering on YouTube in early 2027.

The new My Little Pony series builds on Friendship Is Magic, bringing back Twilight Sparkle and fan-favorite ponies.

Forever Friendship will stream bi-weekly in 9-minute episodes, focusing on magic, friendship, and emotional growth.

Hasbro also released the My Little Pony: Forever Friendship theme song, teasing the show’s fresh creative vision.

My Little Pony: Forever Friendship has been announced. Earlier last week, we, along with the rest of the internet, speculated about a brand-new animated series from the long-running franchise. Today, Hasbro announced that the new series is coming to YouTube in early 2027. It will look to build on the legacy of Friendship is Magic and will feature characters from that universe. To help celebrate the announcement of the series, the new theme song, titled 'Forever Friendship', of course, has been released, as well as new key artwork and a synopsis, all of which you can find below, as well as the voice cast.

My Little Pony: Forever Friendship Has A Nice Ring To It

A feelings-first fantasy adventure, My Little Pony: Forever Friendship follows Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, and Fluttershy as they embark on a new journey of friendship, magic, and self-discovery. Building on the legacy of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and featuring beloved characters from that era, this new digital series introduces a fresh creative vision while staying true to the themes that have defined My Little Pony for generations. Through character-driven storytelling and heartfelt adventures, these bi-weekly, 9-minute episode drops on YouTube will explore individuality, belonging, and emotional growth as the ponies navigate the everyday magic of friendship together. Led by Showrunner and Head Writer Gretchen Mallorie, Series Director Tayhan Mustafa, and a new visual direction, My Little Pony: Forever Friendship introduces luminous color, iridescent magic, and expressive design rooted in character and emotion. Developed in collaboration with Lil Critter Workshop and featuring key artistic contributions from acclaimed illustrator Nicholas Kole, the animated series brings a richly imagined vision of Equestria to life, balancing playful charm with emotional depth, while honoring the warmth and heart fans have long associated with the beloved brand.

Bringing the characters to life is a talented voice cast featuring Jenna Weir as Twilight Sparkle, Ava Preston as Rainbow Dash, Kayla Samson as Fluttershy, and Kaya Kanashiro as Pinkie Pie, delivering the warmth, energy, and authenticity that define this next chapter.

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