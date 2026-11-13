Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Carves Up & Serves Turkey Day 2026 Lineup

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is bringing back the Turkey Day Marathon on November 26th, featuring the RiffTrax crew across six films.

Article Summary Mystery Science Theater 3000 brings back the Turkey Day 2026 marathon on November 26 with six classic episodes.

Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett host with new intros, tying into MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments.

The Mystery Science Theater 3000 lineup includes Boggy Creek II, Hobgoblins, Time Chasers, and more fan picks.

Watch the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day marathon free on PlutoTV, YouTube, Twitch, Tubi, Plex, and more.

Looking for something to do on Thanksgiving that has nothing to do with food and football? Mystery Science Theater 3000 is bringing back the Turkey Day Marathon once again. On November 26th, the crew of the Satellite of Love will be orbiting your holiday plans once again with six films, featuring the RiffTrax crew this year, in line with this season's return of Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett to the series. As always, they will host all of the movies with some fun original bumpers between them, hopefully also featuring Mary Jo Pehl and other MST3K alumni to truly bring the family together.

The marathon will be available to watch completely free on several platforms (depending on what you prefer to watch on), including Amazon, CW, Fawesome, Fubo, Google TV Freeplay, Local Now, Plex, PlutoTV, Samsung, the Shout! TV app, Sling Freeplay, YouTube, Tubi, Twitch, Vizio, and Xumo Play. We have more info from the announcement below, as we remind you to repeat to yourself: it's just a holiday; you should really just relax.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon: Back in Orbit

Fresh from making four episodes of MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments, the trio is hosting this year's Turkey Day marathon, with brand-new intros to a lineup of classic '90s-era episodes. The marathon begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on Thursday, November 26, and features a heaping helping of cinematic turkey with six classic MST3K episodes chosen by Mike, Kevin, and Bill: The Final Sacrifice, The She-Creature, Boggy Creek 2, Time Chasers, Parts: The Clonus Horror, and Hobgoblins. Unable to watch on Turkey Day? Don't worry, following the initial presentation, the marathon, complete with intros, will run on the Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel once a day throughout the holiday weekend.

12:00 pm – Boggy Creek II

2:00 pm – Hobgoblins

4:00 pm – Parts: The Clonus Horror

6:00 pm – The She-Creature

8:00 pm – The Final Sacrifice

10:00 pm – Time Chasers

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