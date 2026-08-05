Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: Mystery Science Theater 3000, rifftrax

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Reveals "RiffTrax Experiments" Schedule

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments revealed the dates for its four episodes, airing before the 2026 Turkey Day marathon.

Article Summary Mystery Science Theater 3000 sets The RiffTrax Experiments for four new episodes, reviving a major riffing reunion.

Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, Bill Corbett, and Mary Jo Pehl return, with more classic MST3K faces teased.

Episode dates include Sting of Death, Deathsport, a mystery Halloween release, and Space Raiders in November.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 also confirms the 2026 Turkey Day marathon and a Sting of Death theatrical event.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has confirmed the official release schedule for The RiffTrax Experiments, as the two worlds collide once again in movie-riffing history. As first reported by Variety, four new episodes of MST3K will be produced, featuring the return of Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett to the franchise after they formed their own riffing product, RiffTrax, years ago (and occasionally returning for some fun here and there). The three will reprise their roles as "Mike," the guy who replaced "Joel" (Joel Hodgson), as well as the voices of Croooow (Corbett) and Tom Servo (Murphy). Mary Jo Pehl will also make her return to the series as Pearl Forrester, the resident evil person, for the second half of the original series run.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: In The Not-Too-Distant Future, This October A.D.

The first episode will be the film Sting of Death, set to debut online on October 9th. The second episode centered around the film Deathsport, slated to run on October 23rd. The third episode will be a mystery to everyone and will only be available on the RiffTrax Best Friends streaming service as a bit of a pre-Halloween surprise on October 30th, eventually becoming available to everyone on November 6th. The final episode will feature the film Space Raiders, which they have teased will see the onscreen returns of Dr. Forrester and TV's Frank (Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff), dropping on November 20th. Finally, all episodes will be released ahead of the 2026 Turkey Day marathon, as they once again run a marathon of episodes for fans who wish to escape Thanksgiving.

For those looking to catch everything from this run of Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes, the team has opened pre-orders ahead of their RiffTrax Experiments airings, so you have immediate access to them. What's more, the trio will be doing a special Fathom Entertainment episode with the film Sting of Death, airing in select theaters on September 9th, with a special encore on September 13th.

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