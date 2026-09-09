Posted in: Movies, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science 3000, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments, rifftrax

Mystery Science Theater 3000: "RiffTrax Experiments" Debuts New Intro

Radial Entertainment released the new intro for Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments, with vocals from Jonathan Coulton.

Article Summary Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments unveils a new intro with Jonathan Coulton on theme vocals.

Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett return, reviving the classic MST3K format with Mike, Crow, and Tom Servo.

Mary Jo Pehl, Trace Beaulieu, and Frank Conniff also return as familiar faces in the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 era.

The four-episode Mystery Science Theater 3000 event streams October 9, following Sting of Death theatrical dates via Fathom.

We're in a new era, or rather, revisiting an older era of Mystery Science Theater 3000 as we enter The RiffTrax Experiments featuring the return of fan favorites Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, reprising their roles as Mike and his faithful robot companions, Cambot, Tom Servo, and Crow, with Murphy and Corbett lending their voices. Sticking to the traditional series format, you have Jonathan Coulton singing the theme, with updated lyrics about Mike's latest predicament. The series format features the straight lead as he's captured by Pearl (Mary Jo Pehl) to watch the worst schlock Hollywood has to offer, with some additional familiar faces along the way, including Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff reprising Dr. Clayton Forrester and his trusty sidekick, Frank. Corbett, Murphy, and Nelson spoke with io9 about getting Coulton back and the updated opening theme.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Stars Michael J. Nelson and Bill Corbett on New Theme

The original MST3K "Love Theme" was performed by the first host and creator, Joel Hodgson, from seasons 1 to 5 before Nelson took over for seasons 5 to 10. The Netflix incarnation, MST3K: The Return (2017-2018), features Har Mar Superstar with Felicia Day. The updated theme shows Mike at his new job before getting beamed back into the ship with his robot companions, doomed to watch bad movies again as he yells, "Not again!" "I love our new opening sequence because it pays homage to the original run of the show—and frankly, our past selves—but affectionately comments on it too," Corbett said. "Plus, it quickly showcases some of Trace Beaulieu's brilliant design, and Jonathan Coulton is a wizard. I knew he could cover the theme in his sleep, but fortunately, he did it awake for the full JoCo magic."

Murphy added, "When Bill suggested Jonathan for the new version of the theme, we all immediately agreed," he said. "He did such a wonderful job on the 'RiffTrax' theme, and I think he gets us better than we get ourselves. And sure enough, he nailed it. It keeps the spirit of the original, but adds that hooky JoCo magic to it. It's pure joy to my ears." Nelson admitted Coulton is definitely a step up. "I remember talking many months ago about a new theme song, and I couldn't have been more enthusiastic about Coulton doing it," he said. "I probably said something like, 'Oh, yeah! He's way better than me as a singer, a thousand times yes!'" Nelson, Murphy, and Corbett started RiffTrax after their run on MST3K to expand beyond mocking the bad films of yesteryear, but also commercials, TV, and more contemporary films.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments, which consists of four episodes, streams on October 9th as they skewer 1966's Sting of Death, and will also be in theaters on September 9th and 13th, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment. For more, you can check out the interview.

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