Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: naruto, Ninku

Naruto & Ninku Are Teaming Up For a New 4-Episode Crossover Series

Naruto will cross over with Ninku for the first time in a brand-new four-episode series, a HUGE deal for fans of the two anime favorites.

Article Summary Naruto is teaming with Ninku for a brand-new four-episode crossover, marking the first official anime event between them.

Masashi Kishimoto and Ninku creator Koji Kiriyama are supervising the Naruto crossover story together.

Kishimoto says Ninku directly inspired Naruto, making this crossover a major full-circle moment for longtime fans.

In the Naruto x Ninku story, Team 7 gets lost in another world and meets Fūsuke on a mission unlike any other.

Naruto is crossing over with Ninku for a brand new special. Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, and Koji Kiriyama, creator of Ninku, are overseeing the new story. In fact, Ninku is the story that inspired Kishimoto to create his beloved work. "I created NARUTO because I personally wanted to see the continuation of NINKŪ. I think many of you have already noticed, but NARUTO was immensely influenced by NINKŪ. Without NINKŪ, NARUTO would not exist. Simply put, Fūsuke is Naruto's secret mentor. Eventually, I began dreaming of bringing this master-and-student relationship out of the shadows and into an actual storyline. Kiriyama Sensei, who is as much a mentor to me as Fūsuke is to Naruto, graciously agreed to my selfish request. By meeting with me in person and with his extensive cooperation, he helped make my long-standing dream a reality. I was finally able to create a continuation of NINKŪ in the truest sense. It consists of 4 episodes in total, and I hope you enjoy it to the very end!" said Kiriyama in a statement.

This Will Be One Highly Anticipated Crossover

Here is the story synopsis for the crossover: "I'm heading out on a mission for the ages, ya hear me?!" Team 7 members Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura are given a mission by Kakashi. Since Kakashi cannot participate himself, Naruto is appointed acting leader. As a result of this decision, Naruto is fully motivated to make the mission a success. However, on the way, Team 7 finds themselves lost in another world. What appears before the bewildered trio is a boy with a face resembling a frog's, named Fūsuke. What awaits them in this strange new world? A brand-new story supervised by Koji Kiriyama and Masashi Kishimoto combines two legendary series, NARUTO x NINKŪ, and begins!" I am being told by my daughter that this is a very big deal, so cheers to the fans of both for finally getting this brand-new story. I am sure it will play non-stop in my house.

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