Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Events, Movies, NYCC, TV | Tagged: naruto, NYCC

Naruto Team to Talk Franchise's Future at New York Comic Con 2026

The Naruto team is cooking up major plans for New York Comic Con 2026, with a big-time panel featuring the Japanese voice cast and more.

Article Summary Naruto will have a major New York Comic Con 2026 panel on October 10, presented by VIZ Media and Studio Pierrot.

Japanese Naruto stars Junko Takeuchi and Noriaki Sugiyama will appear with Studio Pierrot producer Yoshihiko Tominaga.

The Naruto NYCC 2026 panel will tease anime plans and may spotlight new projects now in development for the franchise.

Bandai is also expected to discuss the Naruto Card Game, while live-action and animated Naruto rumors continue to build.

Naruto will have a major presence at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, as VIZ Media and Studio Pierrot will host a panel during the four-day pop culture event. As reported by Variety, the panel is set to take place on October 10 and will feature Takeuchi Junko, the Japanese voice of Naruto Uzumaki, and Sugiyama Noriaki, the Japanese voice of Sasuke Uchiha, alongside Tominaga Yoshihiko, one of the show's executive producers at Studio Pierrot.

Time to Naruto Run To NYCC 2026

While the finer details of what they plan to talk about are being kept under wraps, what we do know is that there will be an extensive discussion of what's coming for the anime, as well as possible new projects in the works. There's also reportedly going to be a representative from Bandai there to discuss the Naruto Card Game, which was recently revealed during Gen Con 2026 and is currently on track to be released sometime in the Summer of 2027.

Depending on how they really want to approach things next month, NYCC could be a major milestone for the franchise. There are so many ideas and rumors of what the company might have planned already before this panel announcement, as well as what we already know is in the works. For example, the Naruto live-action film that's currently under Lionsgate, being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has entered pre-production. There's also the indefinitely delayed 20th Anniversary episode that was supposed to air in March 2023, which could give us a clue about what's happened to those. There's also talk of a new animated film on the way.

If everyone tied to the franchise wanted to play their cards right in four weeks, Naruto could be one of the biggest winners of the event. NYCC will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan from October 8-11.

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