Posted in: TV | Tagged: guy gardner, nathan fillion, newlitg

Nathan Fillion On Guy Gardner Thread: The Daily LITG 26th August 2026

Nathan Fillion On Guy Gardner Thread In The DCU in: The Daily LITG, for the 26th August of 2026

Article Summary Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner comments lead Bleeding Cool’s Daily LITG, spotlighting Lanterns and the DCU thread debate.

Catch the top ten trending stories, from Guy Gardner and Lanterns to Avengers: Endgame, DC spoilers, and Buffy.

See more comic book news roundup picks, including Marvel, DC, indie solicits, Batman spoilers, and sales updates.

Look back at LITG highlights from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book birthdays and daily newsletter signup.

Nathan Fillion On Guy Gardner Thread was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Nathan Fillion On Guy Gardner Thread: and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG two years ago, Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue

LITG three years ago, Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League

LITG four years ago, When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman

LITG five years ago, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon

LITG seven years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Jason Latour , co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.

, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen. Tom Humberstone , editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.

, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. Bradley Bradley , grader at CGC.

, grader at CGC. David Messina , artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…

, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom… Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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