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National Dog Show Names Black and Tan Coonhound "Rocker" Best In Show

The 25th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina named Black and Tan Coonhound "Rocker" as Best In Show. Here are the results...

Article Summary National Dog Show crowned Rocker, a Black and Tan Coonhound, Best In Show after he won the Hound Group.

Rocker, owned by Traci Mitchell and handled by Mandy Clevenger, earned his 15th Best In Show title.

Reserve Best In Show went to Kissy the Lhasa Apso, while six other 2026 National Dog Show group winners were named.

Judge Lorraine Bisso praised Rocker’s breed-standard look, athletic movement, and hunting-hound build in the ring.

We know what you're thinking. Every single pup who competed in the 25th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day deserves to be "Best In Show." Alas, that title can only go to one extra special dog – and this year, the top title goes to a Black and Tan Coonhound named Rocker. Having won the Hound Group competition, Rocker advanced to the Best In Show round of seven, defeating six other outstanding dogs to claim the show's top honor.

The winning pup is owned by Traci Mitchell of Bedford, Iowa, and entered the show #1-ranked in the breed and #4-ranked in the Hound Group. The National Dog Show Presented by Purina title is Rocker's 15th Best In Show, and he is expected to be among the contenders at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show early next year in New York City. Reserve Best In Show went to a Lhasa Apso named Kissy and handler Lois DeMers of Conroe, Texas, who won the Non-Sporting Group. The following are the other 2026 National Dog Show Group Winners:

Non-Sporting – a Lhasa Apso named Kissy of Conroe, Texas

– a Lhasa Apso named Kissy of Conroe, Texas Working – a Newfoundland named Biggie Smalls of Boxford, Massachusetts

– a Newfoundland named Biggie Smalls of Boxford, Massachusetts Terrier – a Norfolk Terrier named Rambo of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania

– a Norfolk Terrier named Rambo of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania Toy – a Pomeranian named Aslan of Alpharetta, Georgia

– a Pomeranian named Aslan of Alpharetta, Georgia Sporting – a Curly-Coated Retriever named Raisin of Tracys Landing, Maryland

– a Curly-Coated Retriever named Raisin of Tracys Landing, Maryland Herding – a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Brandi of Merced, California

Best In Show judge Lorraine Bisso of Metairie, Louisiana, praised Rocker's appearance, physical characteristics, and athleticism. "He is an outstanding example of what the breed standard is right now," Bisso shared. "He's just a beautiful dog. He's got a very masculine head. It's correct for the breed in terms of length and width." Bisso also noted Rocker's movement around the ring, adding, "When he goes around, he's an athlete. You can see him out there (hunting in the woods)." Bisso was particularly impressed by Rocker's long ears and physical condition. "Those long ears actually catch the scent and bring it up to the dog," she explained. "He has beautiful feet. He has a lovely forechest — which is necessary, because he's going to run for 25 miles. Tail is up. I mean, this is a hunting hound."

The competition featured seven top-tier showdogs, making the final decision difficult. "There were seven outstanding examples of their different breeds. I mean, it's a tough decision," Bisso continued, adding praise for handler Mandy Clevenger, "The mark of a good handler is to fade into the background and let the dog speak for itself." Clevenger, a professional handler who traveled from Menifee, California, to compete with Rocker, expressed surprise following the victory. "I just didn't expect it. It was great. What was a wonderful win," she noted. "I knew that the group judge really liked him. But Best In Show (with a different judge) was just a bonus." Clevenger also pointed out Rocker's excitement throughout the competition and how much he enjoyed the crowd's attention. "He had a great time. He loves the crowd. He comes alive," Clevenger shared. "I think this is a great venue for him. He loves all the commotion, all the people, all day. He's had the best day."

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