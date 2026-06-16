Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Knicks, The Tonight Show

NBA Champs New York Knicks Get the Party Started on The Tonight Show

Check out the highlights/images from NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's Monday night party for the NBA Champion New York Knicks.

Article Summary Jimmy Fallon throws a full-on New York Knicks championship party after the franchise’s first NBA title in 50-plus years.

Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges crash the monologue.

The Tonight Show celebration features the full Knicks roster, Head Coach Mike Brown, and reactions to the title run.

Wu-Tang Clan brings NYC energy with a live medley of “Bring Da Ruckus” and “C.R.E.A.M.” during the Knicks bash.

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promised a huge celebration on Monday night in honor of the New York Knicks winning their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, and we have to give Jimmy Fallon some credit. They kept their promise. Kicking off with Fallon's monologue getting crashed by NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, fans got a chance to hear the champs discuss their championship run and unforgettable season. From there, we got a chance to check in with the entire Knicks team and Head Coach Mike Brown, and see what the Knicks City Dancers had to offer. On the music front, NYC's own, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, held it down with a medley of "Brind Da Ruckus" and C.R.E.A.M. If you missed it, we've got a look at the official images and more waiting for you below (and make sure to keep an eye out for some special guests):

Now, here's a look at the image gallery and video highlights from Monday's big celebration:

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. The Tonight Show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

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