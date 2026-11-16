Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: NBC100

NBC100: All-Star Lineup Set for 3-Hour Live Special on Dec. 10th

Set for Thursday, Dec. 10th, NBC100: The Live Celebration is a three-hour all-star live special celebrating NBC's past, present, and future.

Article Summary NBC100: The Live Celebration airs Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock as a three-hour live event.

The NBC100 special honors NBC’s past, present, and future after the network’s 100th anniversary radio milestone.

Broadcast from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, NBC100 promises reunions, musical performances, comedy, and flashbacks.

The growing NBC100 guest lineup includes stars from The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, ER, and SNL alumni.

This week – November 15th, to be precise – marked the 100th anniversary of NBC's first-ever radio broadcast. On Thursday, December 10th, the network will be throwing a not-so-little party for itself – and it's invited a whole lot of famous faces to join in. NBC100: The Live Celebration is a three-hour live special celebrating NBC's past, present, and future, and we're now starting to get some important intel about the celebration. Kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and stemming from the historic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, NBC100: The Live Celebration is set to serve as the ultimate tribute to a century of shows, characters, and moments that have shaped America's cultural fabric. The three-hour live special will feature surprise reunions, musical performances, comedic tributes, and heartwarming flashbacks. It will take place at the historic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. We've got the original teaser for the event waiting for you above, and here's new key art offering a rundown of who's set to attend as of today.

With the final lineup expected to grow over the next few weeks, viewers can expect to see stars from ER, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and alumni cast from Saturday Night Live. Here's a rundown of who's on tap for the big night as of this writing:

Adam Levine

Amy Poehler

Andy Buckley

Angela Kinsey

B.J. Novak

Blake Shelton

Bob Costas

Brian Baumgartner

Chris Sullivan

Chrissy Metz

Conan O'Brien

Creed Bratton

David Letterman

David Hyde Pierce

Debra Messing

Ellie Kemper

Eric McCormack

Goldie Hawn

Ice T

Jane Leeves

Jenna Fischer

Jerry Seinfeld

Jimmy Fallon

John Krasinski

Kate Flannery

Kate McKinnon

Kelsey Grammer

Larry David

Leslie David Baker

Mandy Moore

Mariska Hargitay

Mel Brooks

Melora Hardin

Michael Phelps

Mike Tirico

Mindy Kaling

Oscar Nuñez

Peri Gilpin

Phyllis Smith

Queen Latifah

Rainn Wilson

The Roots

S. Epatha Merkerson

Seth Meyers

Simone Biles

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Carell

Taylor Goldsmith

Ted Danson

Tina Fey

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