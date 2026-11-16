Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: NBC100
NBC100: All-Star Lineup Set for 3-Hour Live Special on Dec. 10th
Set for Thursday, Dec. 10th, NBC100: The Live Celebration is a three-hour all-star live special celebrating NBC's past, present, and future.
Article Summary
- NBC100: The Live Celebration airs Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock as a three-hour live event.
- The NBC100 special honors NBC’s past, present, and future after the network’s 100th anniversary radio milestone.
- Broadcast from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, NBC100 promises reunions, musical performances, comedy, and flashbacks.
- The growing NBC100 guest lineup includes stars from The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, ER, and SNL alumni.
This week – November 15th, to be precise – marked the 100th anniversary of NBC's first-ever radio broadcast. On Thursday, December 10th, the network will be throwing a not-so-little party for itself – and it's invited a whole lot of famous faces to join in. NBC100: The Live Celebration is a three-hour live special celebrating NBC's past, present, and future, and we're now starting to get some important intel about the celebration. Kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and stemming from the historic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, NBC100: The Live Celebration is set to serve as the ultimate tribute to a century of shows, characters, and moments that have shaped America's cultural fabric. The three-hour live special will feature surprise reunions, musical performances, comedic tributes, and heartwarming flashbacks. It will take place at the historic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. We've got the original teaser for the event waiting for you above, and here's new key art offering a rundown of who's set to attend as of today.
With the final lineup expected to grow over the next few weeks, viewers can expect to see stars from ER, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and alumni cast from Saturday Night Live. Here's a rundown of who's on tap for the big night as of this writing:
- Adam Levine
- Amy Poehler
- Andy Buckley
- Angela Kinsey
- B.J. Novak
- Blake Shelton
- Bob Costas
- Brian Baumgartner
- Chris Sullivan
- Chrissy Metz
- Conan O'Brien
- Creed Bratton
- David Letterman
- David Hyde Pierce
- Debra Messing
- Ellie Kemper
- Eric McCormack
- Goldie Hawn
- Ice T
- Jane Leeves
- Jenna Fischer
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Jimmy Fallon
- John Krasinski
- Kate Flannery
- Kate McKinnon
- Kelsey Grammer
- Larry David
- Leslie David Baker
- Mandy Moore
- Mariska Hargitay
- Mel Brooks
- Melora Hardin
- Michael Phelps
- Mike Tirico
- Mindy Kaling
- Oscar Nuñez
- Peri Gilpin
- Phyllis Smith
- Queen Latifah
- Rainn Wilson
- The Roots
- S. Epatha Merkerson
- Seth Meyers
- Simone Biles
- Sterling K. Brown
- Steve Carell
- Taylor Goldsmith
- Ted Danson
- Tina Fey