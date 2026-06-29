Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: comcast, nbcuniversal, sky

NBCUniversal/Sky, Comcast Planning to Split Into 2 Companies

In another major shift in the media landscape, Comcast announced that it plans to spin off NBCUniversal and Sky into its own public company.

Article Summary Comcast plans to split NBCUniversal and Sky into a separate public company, with the deal targeted to close by mid-2027.

Comcast shareholders would own stakes in both Comcast and the new NBCUniversal, marking another major media industry shake-up.

The spun-off NBCUniversal/Sky company would include NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, Bravo, Universal Studios, parks, and Sky.

Brian Roberts will stay involved with both companies, while Mike Cavanagh and Michael Angelakis are set for key CEO roles.

Just when you thought you had your fill of major media mergers with Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, Comcast just made things a whole lot more interesting on Monday morning. Less than a year after spinning off most of its cable TV assets into Versant Media, Comcast is looking to spin off NBCUniversal and Sky from its cable and tech operations. If the transaction crosses the finish line (with mid-2027 eyed for finalizing the deal), Comcast shareholders will own shares in both Comcast and NBCUniversal. Why does this matter? Because Comcast is running with its broadband, wireless, and entertainment services, leaving the new NBCUniversal/Sky company with NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, Bravo, Universal film and television studios, the Universal theme parks division, and European media company Sky. That's going to be a very attractive offering for some larger companies looking to increase their multimedia footprint across the pop culture landscape.

Comcast chairman and co-CEO Brian Roberts is expected to be "actively involved in the leadership of Comcast and NBCUniversal," working with the CEOs of both companies. Mike Cavanagh will become the CEO of NBCUniversal. The Comcast cable company will be led by Michael Angelakis, Comcast's former CFO, who will assume the role following completion of the separation and serve as a strategic adviser until then.

"This is a very exciting day for our company. The transaction we are announcing will unlock a more entrepreneurial management approach and open up a multitude of new opportunities for each business. I very much look forward to helping guide our collective growth for this next chapter," Roberts shared in a statement. "This new company will be well-positioned to pursue the significant opportunities that lie ahead, to partner across the media and entertainment ecosystem, and will be poised to grow," he added, making the case for why now was the time for the creation of the new company.

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