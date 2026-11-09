Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS: Grab an Early Look at November 17th's S24E06: "Ride or Die"

Torres goes undercover as a getaway car driver after getting caught up in a kidnapping in November 17th's NCIS S24E06: "Ride or Die."

Article Summary NCIS season 24 offers an early preview of November 17’s Episode 6, “Ride or Die,” with Torres thrust into danger.

In “Ride or Die,” Torres goes undercover as a getaway driver after getting tangled in a kidnapping gone wrong.

The official NCIS synopsis teases a tense mission as Torres tries to protect the target and keep everyone alive.

The preview also rounds up this week’s NCIS Episode 5, “Speechless,” with its official overview, trailer, and sneak peek.

No, you're a day behind. We still have our "NCIS Tuesday" trio of previews set for tomorrow. But we thought you might want to get an early look at what's on tap for November 17th. In S24E06: "Ride or Die," Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is forced to go undercover as a getaway car driver when he finds himself in the middle of a kidnapping that could go very wrong at any moment. We've got the official overview and two first-look images for the episode waiting for you below, along with new images, a trailer, and a sneak peek at this week's episode.

NCIS Season 24: S24E05 & S24E06 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 5: "Speechless" – When the team finds an 8-year-old girl, Chloe (guest star Kinley Andreen), hiding alone in her apartment and her Marine mother missing, they discover the shy witness is hiding a surprising skill that just might crack the case wide open. As the investigation unfolds, it's a race against time that tests just how far a parent will go to protect family. Written by Scott Williams and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 6: "Ride or Die" – When Torres gets roped into driving a getaway car during a kidnapping, he goes undercover to protect the target – staying one wrong move away from getting himself, and everyone in that car, killed. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by James Whitmore, Jr..

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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