Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS: Michael Weatherly Talks "Origins," "New York" Crossover Chances

NCIS' Michael Weatherly feels good about the chances of crossing over with LL Cool J and NCIS: New York, and Mark Harmon and NCIS: Origins.

Article Summary Michael Weatherly says NCIS crossover chances look strong as Tony DiNozzo returns alongside NCIS: Origins and New York.

The NCIS star hopes for emotional, action-packed reunions across CBS’ expanding universe with Gibbs and Sam Hanna.

Weatherly also wants an NCIS team-up with Scott Caan and LL Cool J, calling the franchise timing perfectly aligned.

NCIS Season 24 opens with Tony aiding the team after the McGee family shooting, followed by a twisted murder mystery.

Between LL Cool J's Sam Hanna returning on NCIS: New York, Mark Harmon's Gibbs returning on NCIS: Origins, and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo returning on NCIS, CBS is going all-in when it comes to the franchise this television season. But could three red-hot shows, all set in the same universe and airing on the same night, lead to some crossovers? "I feel like I'm in a crossover with 'Tony & Ziva' and the original 'NCIS,'" Weatherly shared during a recent interview with TV Insider. "My personal hope and vision for what could happen down the road in this season would be that we do see some reunions, both emotional and action-packed and fun." We've seen Harmon's Gibbs returning to his old stomping grounds in the latest teaser, but Weatherly is also eyeing the latest addition to the show's universe.

"I mean, I would love to work with Scott Caan. I think he is a fantastic actor, and I love LL COOL J. I mean, enough said, that guy is – I saw his work ethic when I went over and did my, by the way, pretty heavy episode of 'NCIS: LA;' that's how I got to be friends with Eric Christian Olsen, who is now working on 'NCIS: Origins.' I would love to explore that," Weatherly added. "It feels like the timing of all of this very tuned in and it's very right. Everything is lined up for the correct things to happen."

NCIS S24E01: "Wayward Son" & S24E02: "Clean Slate" Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 2: "Clean Slate" – When a man is murdered after a neighborhood dinner party, the team discovers every guest is lying – about the strange break-in at the victim's house, what they were burning in their backyards and who they really are. And the deeper the team digs, the less they can agree on what kind of case they're even working. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Marc Roskin.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!