Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

NCIS/NCIS: Origins, Alien: Earth, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS/NCIS: Origins, The Pitt, Elsbeth, SNL UK, Alien: Earth, One Piece, Helluva Boss, TWD: Dead City & more!

Article Summary NCIS leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Michael Weatherly’s return and NCIS: Origins teasing Young Ducky in Season 3.

Get the latest on NCIS, The Pitt, Elsbeth, and SNL UK, plus what Sky is saying about the sketch series’ future.

Alien: Earth, One Piece, Survivor, and Emily in Paris join today’s TV lineup with fresh previews, casting, and reactions.

Also on deck: Luke Cage, Helluva Boss, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Heroes, and more must-read TV updates.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Blade Runner 2099, NCIS/NCIS: Origins, The Pitt, Elsbeth, SNL UK, Luke Cage, Alien: Earth, One Piece, Survivor, Emily in Paris, Helluva Boss, Wonka's The Golden Ticket, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Heroes, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 27th, 2026:

NCIS: Origins Showrunner North Teases Young Ducky's Season 3 Return

The Pitt: LaNasa Was Worried Dana Was Becoming "Unlikable" in Season 3

Elsbeth Welcomes Back Britne Oldford and Molly Price for Season 4

Sky "Super Proud" of SNL UK: "We're In This for The Long Run"

Man of Tomorrow Has Wrapped Its Principal Photography

Luke Cage Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker "Didn't Fumble" Mahershala Ali

AEW Dynamite Preview: Continental Cup Semifinals in Glasgow

Alien: Earth Season 1 Gets a 3-Word Reaction From Ridley Scott

One Piece S03 "Battle of Alabasta": Meet Daisy Head/Miss Doublefinger

Survivor 51 Introduces Its 21 Castaways Ahead of Sept. 23rd Kick-Off

NCIS Season 24: CBS Releases New Look at Michael Weatherly's Return

Emily in Paris Season 6: Netflix Previews Final Run with 11 New Images

Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets a New Image Gallery: Here's a Look!

Wonka's The Golden Ticket Trailer Offers AI Gene Wilder Welcome

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Emily Kinney on Returning to TWD Universe

12 12 12: Apple TV Previews Mackie & Dornan-Starring Heist Drama

SNL UK Season 2 Production Underway; "So It Begins. Again": Taylor

Heroes Cast Reunites to Honor & Celebrate Hayden Panettiere's Life

Dolly Parton, Warner Bros Animation & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Nathan Fillion On Guy Gardner Thread: The Daily LITG 26th August 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!