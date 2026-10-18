Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York: An Early Look at October 27th's S01E04: "Homecoming"

Sam returns to his old stomping grounds to crack a case in CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York, S01E04: "Homecoming."

Sure, we've got a new episode of CBS's NCIS: New York hitting this week – but what about after that? We're glad you asked, because we have the official overview and image gallery for October 27th's S01E04: "Homecoming" for you to check out. LL Cool J's Sam Hanna and Scott Caan's Nick Schaeffer head back to Sam's old stomping grounds in Queens during their investigation into an armored truck robbery that turned deadly.

NCIS: New York S01E03: "Carousel"/S01E04: "Homecoming" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 3: "Carousel" – After a Judge Advocate General prosecutor's children are kidnapped from a park carousel, the team races to find them when they suspect it could be tied to her work. Meanwhile, Nick gets subpoenaed for an NYPD investigation, and Sam tries to reconnect with a woman from his past. Written by Melissa Glenn and directed by Nick Gomez.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 4: "Homecoming" – A deadly armored truck robbery at the Naval Corps Credit Union sets the team in search of the sniper responsible. As their investigation leads them to a trail of veterans who fell through the cracks, Sam and Nick are brought to Sam's old neighborhood in Queens. Written by Joe Halpin and directed by Cherie Nowlan.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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