Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York: Check Out What's Ahead with S01E02: "Family Business"

With CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York debuting on October 6th, we've got an early look at S01E02: "Family Business."

With less than two weeks to go until "CBS Premiere Week" gets underway, we've got a look at what's ahead with LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York, debuting on Tuesday, October 6th. Previously, we looked at the series premiere; for this update, we've added the official overview and image gallery for October 13th's S01E02: "Family Business," in which stolen military explosives lead to deadly consequences.

NCIS: New York S01E01: "Pilot" & S01E02: "Family Business" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – After years of special assignments and covert ops, Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City for a brand-new mission. When Sam's friend and Navy reservist Jack Halloway is found dead, he requests permission from Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Robyn Wells (Jennifer Beals) to investigate his friend's death. Robyn pairs Sam with roguish agent Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan), who introduces him to the rest of the team: clean-cut Wyatt Sellers (Shane Harper), bright-eyed Addy Ross (Jacqueline Byers), and hacker-turned-computer guy Sean Sullivan (Devin Druid). As the team investigates Jack's death, they work together to gather key information that can help find the culprits.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 2: "Family Business" – When a jewelry store robbery involving military explosives leads to the death of the jeweler's son, the team is called into action to track who was behind the deadly heist. Written by Kyle Harimoto and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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