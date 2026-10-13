Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York: Check Out Your S01E02: "Family Business" Preview

A jewelry heist turns deadly in tonight's episode of CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York, S01E02: "Family Business."

Article Summary NCIS: New York S01E02 "Family Business" sends Sam Hanna and Nick Schaeffer after a deadly jewelry heist.

Military-grade explosives turn the robbery into a high-stakes case as the CBS team hunts those responsible.

Get the official NCIS: New York overview, trailer, and key details for tonight’s "Family Business" episode.

An early preview of NCIS: New York S01E03 "Carousel" teases a child kidnapping and Nick’s NYPD subpoena.

LL Cool J's Sam Hanna, Scott Caan's Nick Schaeffer, and the rest of the team are back with a new episode of CBS's NCIS: New York tonight. In S01E02: "Family Business," a jewelry store robbery that claims the jeweler's son as a victim hits the team's radar when they learn that military-grade explosives were involved. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, we also have an early look at October 20th's S01E03: "Carousel." In addition, the show's cast discusses what it's like to bring NCIS to NYC in the first edition of "Case Closed."

NCIS: New York S01E02: "Family Business"/S01E03: "Carousel" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 2: "Family Business" – When a jewelry store robbery involving military explosives leads to the death of the jeweler's son, the team is called into action to track who was behind the deadly heist. Written by Kyle Harimoto and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 3: "Carousel" – After a Judge Advocate General prosecutor's children are kidnapped from a park carousel, the team races to find them when they suspect it could be tied to her work. Meanwhile, Nick gets subpoenaed for an NYPD investigation, and Sam tries to reconnect with a woman from his past. Written by Melissa Glenn and directed by Nick Gomez.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

@ncisverse one night, one aircraft carrier, one unforgettable premiere event 💙 NCIS: New York premieres Tuesday, Oct 6 at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+. NCISNY NCIS CBS ♬ original sound – The NCISverse – The NCISverse

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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