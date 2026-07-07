Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York: Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J & Scott Caan Series

Jennifer Beals, Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper, and Devin Druid have joined CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York.

Article Summary NCIS: New York adds Jennifer Beals as series regular Robyn Wells, the respected leader of the new NCIS field office.

Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper, and Devin Druid also join NCIS: New York as key team members with distinct strengths.

Beals headlines the latest NCIS: New York casting wave as CBS builds out LL Cool J and Scott Caan's new spinoff.

Set for a fall CBS debut, NCIS: New York begins filming in July with a fresh team assembled for high-stakes cases.

With LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York set to hit screens this fall, CBS announced that acclaimed actress Jennifer Beals (The L Word, The Book of Boba Fett) has joined the cast of the latest "NCIS" franchise spinoff in a series regular role. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!