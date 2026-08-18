Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York: LL Cool J & Scott Caan-Starrer Gets Teaser Trailer

Premiering October 6th as part of "CBS Premiere Week," here's an official teaser trailer for LL Cool J & Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York.

Article Summary NCIS: New York gets an official teaser trailer, offering the best look yet at CBS's newest NCIS franchise series.

LL Cool J and Scott Caan lead NCIS: New York, with Sam Hanna returning for a new chapter in his hometown.

CBS sets NCIS: New York for an October 6 premiere during CBS Premiere Week, airing Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT.

An earlier behind-the-scenes preview also teased the NCIS: New York headquarters and the vibe of the new team.

On Tuesday, October 6th, LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York not only officially kicks off its series run as part of "CBS Premiere Week" but also joins the "NCIS" franchise's universe. With less than two months to go, and as CBS continues getting geared up for a pretty big fall season, we're getting a better look at what "New York" has to offer with the release of an official teaser trailer – which we have waiting for you above.

To kick off August, LL Cool J and Caan hosted a mini-teaser offering a look at how things are going with the "NCIS" franchise series – including giving fans a better sense of what their homebase/headquarters is going to look like. Here's a look at the show's leads going behind the scenes of the upcoming series, followed by a rundown of what else we know about NCIS: New York so far:

@ncisverse NCIS: NY has started production! @LL COOL J and Scott Caan back on CBS this fall. 🎬 NCISNY NCIS CBS Announcement ♬ original sound – The NCISverse – The NCISverse

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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