Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: New York, ncis: origins

NCIS, "New York," "Origins" Take Election Night Off; Return Next Week

CBS's NCIS S24E05: "Speechless," NCIS: New York S01E05: "True Love," and NCIS: Origins S03E05: "Baila Esta Cumbia" will air on Nov. 10th.

Article Summary NCIS, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins skip Election Night as CBS shifts to U.S. midterm coverage.

All three NCIS series return Tuesday, November 10, with new episodes and official previews now available.

NCIS S24E05 “Speechless” follows the team as a missing Marine case hinges on a young girl’s hidden talent.

NCIS: New York and NCIS: Origins tease murder cases, personal stakes, and trailers for next week’s episodes.

We've got a big update/reminder for fans of CBS's "NCIS" universe. Because the networks will be doing wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday night, NCIS S24E05: "Speechless," NCIS: New York S01E05: "True Love," and NCIS: Origins S03E05: "Baila Esta Cumbia" will be back on Tuesday night beginning November 10th. But to help ease the pain, we have the official overviews, image galleries, and trailers for the upcoming chapters for each series waiting for you below:

NCIS Season 24 Episode 5: "Speechless" – When the team finds an 8-year-old girl, Chloe (guest star Kinley Andreen), hiding alone in her apartment and her Marine mother missing, they discover the shy witness is hiding a surprising skill that just might crack the case wide open. As the investigation unfolds, it's a race against time that tests just how far a parent will go to protect family. Written by Scott Williams and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 5: "True Love" – When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene. Meanwhile, Nick struggles with the investigation into his old NYPD partner. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Nelson McCormick.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 5: "Baila Esta Cumbia" – In 1993, the team's investigation into the murder of a con woman hits close to home for Lala. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) team up for an intense interrogation. Written by Kathryn Price and directed by Anthony Hemingway.

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