Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York Previews November 17th's S01E06: "My Companion"

We've got an early look at CBS's NCIS: New York S01E06: "My Companion," starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan, and hitting on November 17th.

Article Summary NCIS: New York returns to the spotlight with an early preview of S01E06, “My Companion,” airing November 17 on CBS.

Sam Hanna and Nick lead the team as an assassination attempt on an AI mogul leaves a Navy admiral dead.

NCIS: New York S01E06 “My Companion” is written by Byron Balasco and directed by Adam Davidson.

The preview also includes a trailer and episode details for S01E05, “True Love,” ahead of NCIS Tuesdays’ return.

After taking a week off for the U.S. midterm elections, CBS's "NCIS Tuesdays" are back this week. But for this preview, we're looking to the future – November 17th, to be exact. That's when NCIS: New York S01E06: "My Companion" hits, as Sam (LL Cool J), Nick (Scott Caan), and the team investigate an assassination attempt against an AI tech mogul that results in the death of a Navy admiral at the hands of an unstable shooter. Check out our updated overview Season 1 preview below – including a trailer for this week's episode, S01E05: "True Love."

NCIS: New York S01E05: "True Love" & S01E06: "My Companion"

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 5: "True Love" – When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene. Meanwhile, Nick struggles with the investigation into his old NYPD partner. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Nelson McCormick.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 6: "My Companion" – The team is called in when a Navy admiral sacrifices himself to save the life of an AI tech mogul after an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter. Written by Byron Balasco and directed by Adam Davidson.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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