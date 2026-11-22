Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York Returns in December: "The River" & "Statuario" Previews

With CBS's NCIS: New York returning in December, here's a look at December 1st's S01E07: "The River" and December 8th's S01E08: "Statuario."

Article Summary NCIS: New York returns to CBS on December 1 with “The River,” as Sam Hanna’s team investigates an admiral’s deadly sacrifice.

“The River” finds NCIS: New York chasing an unstable shooter after an assassination attempt targeting an AI tech mogul.

NCIS: New York keeps rolling on December 8 with “Statuario,” centered on the murder of a Navy financial consultant.

LL Cool J and Scott Caan lead NCIS: New York, with Addy and Wyatt’s on-the-job spark also in play in “Statuario.”

The bad news? CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York won't be on this week, heading off into a holiday break. The good news? We've got a look at what's ahead when December rolls around. We've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for December 1st's S01E07: "The River." Following that, we have an early look at the official overview and image gallery for December 8th's S01E08: "Statuario."

NCIS: New York S01E07: "The River" & S01E08: "Statuario" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 7: "The River" – The team is called in when a Navy admiral sacrifices himself to save the life of an AI tech mogul after an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter. Written by Byron Balasco and directed by Adam Davidson.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 8: "Statuario" – When a financial consultant to the Navy is found dead after a late-night bike ride, the team is called in to track down the motorcyclist who shot her. Meanwhile, Addy pushes Wyatt to go out with a girl he met on the job. Written by Kyle Harimoto and directed by Anthony Hemingway.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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