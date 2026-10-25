Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York S01E04: "Homecoming" Trailer, S01E05 Images Released

Along with the trailer for this week's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E04: "Homecoming," we have a look at November 10th's S01E05: "True Love."

Even though we still have a few days to go until the next episode of CBS's NCIS: New York hits our screens, we thought you might like a look at what's ahead this week – and when the show returns on November 10th. First up, we have an official trailer added to the overview and image gallery for S01E04: "Homecoming," as Sam (LL Cool J) and Nick (Scott Caan) head back to Sam's old stomping grounds in Queens to investigate a deadly armored truck robbery. After taking a week off, the show returns with S01E05: "True Love," with the team investigating the murder of a naval interrogator, as Nick deals with the investigation into his old NYPD partner.

NCIS: New York S01E04: "Homecoming" & S01E05: "True Love" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 4: "Homecoming" – A deadly armored truck robbery at the Naval Corps Credit Union sets the team in search of the sniper responsible. As their investigation leads them to a trail of veterans who fell through the cracks, Sam and Nick are brought to Sam's old neighborhood in Queens. Written by Joe Halpin and directed by Cherie Nowlan.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 5: "True Love" – When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene. Meanwhile, Nick struggles with the investigation into his old NYPD partner. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Nelson McCormick.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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