Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York S01E04 Preview: It's a Surprise "Homecoming" for Sam

Sam (LL Cool J) and Nick (Scott Caan) are back tonight in CBS's NCIS: New York S01E04: "Homecoming." Here's a look at our updated preview...

Article Summary NCIS: New York S01E04 “Homecoming” sends Sam Hanna and Nick to Queens after a deadly armored truck robbery.

The NCIS: New York team hunts a sniper tied to a Naval Corps Credit Union heist and a troubling trail of veterans.

Get an updated NCIS: New York preview for “Homecoming,” plus a first look at next week’s Episode 5, “True Love.”

In NCIS: New York S01E05, a naval interrogator’s murder puts the team on a new case as Nick faces his NYPD past.

CBS's NCIS: New York is back on our screens tonight, and we have not only an updated preview for tonight's episode, but also an early look at what's still to come this season. In S01E04: "Homecoming," Sam (LL Cool J) and Nick (Scott Caan) head back to Sam's old stomping grounds in Queens to investigate a deadly armored truck robbery. After taking a week off, the show returns with S01E05: "True Love," with the team investigating the murder of a naval interrogator, as Nick deals with the investigation into his old NYPD partner.

NCIS: New York S01E04: "Homecoming" & S01E05: "True Love" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 4: "Homecoming" – A deadly armored truck robbery at the Naval Corps Credit Union sets the team in search of the sniper responsible. As their investigation leads them to a trail of veterans who fell through the cracks, Sam and Nick are brought to Sam's old neighborhood in Queens. Written by Joe Halpin and directed by Cherie Nowlan.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 5: "True Love" – When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene. Meanwhile, Nick struggles with the investigation into his old NYPD partner. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Nelson McCormick.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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