Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York S01E05: "True Love" Preview: Nick Confronts His Past

Along with a look at tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E05: "True Love," we have a look ahead to S01E06: "My Companion."

Article Summary NCIS: New York S01E05 "True Love" finds the team probing a naval investigator's murder as Nick confronts his past.

Get the official NCIS: New York Episode 5 overview, plus the latest trailer and sneak peek for tonight's case.

NCIS: New York S01E06 "My Companion" teases a Navy admiral's sacrifice during an assassination attempt.

Preview what's ahead as Episode 6 brings an AI tech mogul, an unstable shooter, and another high-stakes mission.

CBS's "NCIS Tuesdays" is back this week, and that means a new episode of NCIS: New York. In S01E05: "True Love," the team investigates the murder of a naval investigator, while Nick (Scott Caan) deals with his past. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for S01E06: "My Companion" – and that's all waiting for you below:

NCIS: New York S01E05: "True Love" & S01E06: "My Companion"

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 5: "True Love" – When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene. Meanwhile, Nick struggles with the investigation into his old NYPD partner. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Nelson McCormick.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 6: "My Companion" – The team is called in when a Navy admiral sacrifices himself to save the life of an AI tech mogul after an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter. Written by Byron Balasco and directed by Adam Davidson.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!