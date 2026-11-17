Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York S01E06: My Companion Preview: AI Assassination Mystery

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E06: "My Companion," we look at December 1st's S01E07: "The River."

Article Summary NCIS: New York S01E06 "My Companion" centers on a Navy admiral killed while shielding an AI tech mogul.

Tonight’s NCIS: New York preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and episode details.

The case points to an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter, setting up an AI-driven mystery for the team.

Ahead of December 1, NCIS: New York also offers an early look at S01E07 "The River" with its official gallery.

Welcome back to our pregame preview for CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York. In S01E06: "My Companion," the team investigates the death of a Navy admiral who took the bullet for an AI tech mogul. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for December 1st's S01E07: "The River."

NCIS: New York S01E06: "My Companion" & S01E07: "The River"

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 6: "My Companion" – The team is called in when a Navy admiral sacrifices himself to save the life of an AI tech mogul after an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter. Written by Byron Balasco and directed by Adam Davidson (Here's a sneak peek from the show's Instagram account):

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 7: "The River" – The team is called in when a Navy admiral sacrifices himself to save the life of an AI tech mogul after an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter. Written by Byron Balasco and directed by Adam Davidson.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!