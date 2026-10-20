Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York Season 1: Here's Our Updated S01E03: "Carousel" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E03: "Carousel," we also have an early look at S01E04: "Homecoming."

Article Summary NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 3, "Carousel," sends the team racing to find a prosecutor’s kidnapped children.

Tonight’s NCIS: New York preview also teases Nick’s subpoena trouble and a meaningful return from Sam’s past.

The updated NCIS: New York S01E03 look includes the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and key episode details.

An early NCIS: New York S01E04 preview reveals "Homecoming," with Sam and Nick probing a deadly Queens robbery.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with the first season of CBS's NCIS: New York. In S01E03: "Carousel," the team races to locate a prosecutor's kidnapped children, while Nick (Scott Caan) gets hit with a subpoena and someone from Sam's (LL Cool J) past pays him a visit. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode, stick around for the overview and images for October 27th's S01E04: "Homecoming," as Sam and Nick head back to Sam's old stomping grounds in Queens to investigate an armored truck robbery that turned deadly.

NCIS: New York S01E03: "Carousel"/S01E04: "Homecoming" Previews

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 3: "Carousel" – After a Judge Advocate General prosecutor's children are kidnapped from a park carousel, the team races to find them when they suspect it could be tied to her work. Meanwhile, Nick gets subpoenaed for an NYPD investigation, and Sam tries to reconnect with a woman from his past. Written by Melissa Glenn and directed by Nick Gomez.

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 4: "Homecoming" – A deadly armored truck robbery at the Naval Corps Credit Union sets the team in search of the sniper responsible. As their investigation leads them to a trail of veterans who fell through the cracks, Sam and Nick are brought to Sam's old neighborhood in Queens. Written by Joe Halpin and directed by Cherie Nowlan.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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