Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York Stars LL Cool J & Scott Caan Offer BTS Look at Spinoff

Premiering on October 6th, CBS's NCIS: New York stars LL Cool J and Scott Caan offer a behind-the-scenes look at their headquarters and more.

Article Summary NCIS: New York premieres October 6 on CBS, kicking off the franchise’s newest chapter during CBS Premiere Week.

LL Cool J and Scott Caan shared a behind-the-scenes NCIS: New York teaser as production races toward launch.

The BTS preview offers an early look at the NCIS: New York headquarters, giving fans a feel for the new team’s base.

Sam Hanna returns to New York as LL Cool J joins Scott Caan in a new NCIS spinoff set in one of the world’s key ports.

Now that we know CBS's LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York is set to premiere on October 6th (as part of "CBS Premiere Week"), it's now all about getting the season filmed and ready to go. But even with only two months to go until the series makes its debut, LL Cool J and Caan hosted a mini-teaser offering a look at how things are going with the "NCIS" franchise series – including giving fans a better sense of what their homebase/headquarters is going to look like.

Here's LL Cool J and Caan taking fans behind the scenes of the latest addition to the "NCIS" universe, followed by a rundown of what we know about NCIS: New York so far:

@ncisverse Scott Caan and @LL COOL J return to the NCISverse — NCIS: NY has started production! 📷 NCISNY NCIS CBS Announcement ♬ original sound – The NCISverse – The NCISverse

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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