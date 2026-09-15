Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York Trailer: CBS Previews LL Cool J & Scott Caan-Starrer

Making its debut on October 6th during "CBS Premiere Week," here's the official trailer for LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York.

Article Summary CBS drops the official NCIS: New York trailer ahead of the LL Cool J and Scott Caan-led premiere on October 6.

NCIS: New York launches during CBS Premiere Week, bringing Sam Hanna back to NYC for a high-stakes new mission.

The NCIS: New York pilot centers on Sam Hanna probing a friend’s death with new partner Nick Schaeffer at his side.

CBS previews the NCIS: New York series premiere, including the official Episode 1 overview and key story details.

That sound you hear? That's the sound of "CBS Premiere Week" inching ever so closer. And with it comes the series premiere of LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York, debuting on Tuesday, October 6th. To help set the mood, we have a look at the official trailer waiting for you above, and an updated look at our preview for the series premiere waiting for you below (including the episode's official overview):

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

NCIS: New York Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – After years of special assignments and covert ops, Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City for a brand-new mission. When Sam's friend and Navy reservist Jack Halloway is found dead, he requests permission from Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Robyn Wells (Jennifer Beals) to investigate his friend's death. Robyn pairs Sam with roguish agent Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan), who introduces him to the rest of the team: clean-cut Wyatt Sellers (Shane Harper), bright-eyed Addy Ross (Jacqueline Byers), and hacker-turned-computer guy Sean Sullivan (Devin Druid). As the team investigates Jack's death, they work together to gather key information that can help find the culprits.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. In addition, Jacqueline Byers (Dark Winds, Salvation), Shane Harper (Hightown, Power Book IV: Force), and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why, Power: Origin) have also joined the cast as series regulars.

Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

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