Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins: Harmon/Gibbs-Weatherly/Tony Reunion Set for Oct. 20th

Mark Harmon's Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo reunite on the October 20th episode of NCIS: Origins, S03E03: "Return of the Mack."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins sets a major franchise reunion for October 20 as Mark Harmon’s Gibbs meets Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo.

The face-to-face marks Gibbs and Tony’s first on-screen reunion in nearly 10 years, making S03E03 a must-watch event.

“Return of the Mack” follows Gibbs returning to NCIS HQ after the season premiere shooting to seek help from Tony.

CBS confirmed the NCIS: Origins reunion with a teaser and episode details for Season 3, Episode 3 on October 20.

It's official! Before the end of the month, Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, will be meeting face-to-face for the first time in nearly 10 years. That reunion will be going down during the October 20th episode of NCIS: Origins, S03E03: "Return of the Mack," with Gibbs returning to NCIS' D.C. headquarters to enlist Tony's help after Gibbs was shot by unknown assailants in the "Origins" season premiere. To make it official, CBS released a first-look image of the two meeting up, followed by a teaser announcement on social media.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released, teasing the reunion between the two important franchise figures, followed by the official overview for the October 20th episode of NCIS: Origins:

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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