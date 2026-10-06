Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins: Here's Your S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me" Preview

With Mark Harmon's Gibbs returning for a season-long mystery, here's our preview for CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E01: "Don’t You Forget About Me."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins returns with Season 3 as Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is pulled into a present-day mystery tied to his past.

S03E01 “Don’t You Forget About Me” finds the 1992 team racing to save Randy while Gibbs and Lala face fallout.

The Season 3 premiere preview includes the official overview plus a trailer for NCIS: Origins Episode 1 on CBS.

Early teases for Episodes 2 and 3 reveal Woody’s murder case and Ducky’s return to a haunting beach investigation.

We don't need to remind you that tonight is a big night for fans of the "NCIS" franchise – and that includes tonight's third-season return of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins. As if that's not reason enough alone for the excitement, we also have Mark Harmon's Gibbs back in the mix, embroiled in a modern-day mystery that reaches back to Gibbs's early days. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, and more for S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me." In addition, we also have an early look at October 13th's S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy" and October 20th's S03E03: "Return of the Mack," featuring the return of Adam Campbell's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in 1992.

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E01 – S03E03 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 1: "Don't You Forget About Me" – In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Written by David J. North and Daniel J. Egbert, and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 2: "My Own Worst Enemy" – In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to civilization and calls in a favor from old friend Woody (Bobby Moynihan). In 1992, the team bands together to help Woody when he's accused of murdering a bowling rival. Written by Laura Valdivia and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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