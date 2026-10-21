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NCIS: Origins, Mister Miracle, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: Origins, VisionQuest, SNL UK, Reacher, Revival, Mayor of Kingstown, Mister Miracle, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary NCIS: Origins leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Gibbs needing Tony’s help and a fresh Gibbs-Bishop reunion clip.

Get quick-hit TV updates on VisionQuest, NCIS, SNL UK, Reacher, Revival, and Mayor of Kingstown’s final run.

Mister Miracle casting buzz joins Doctor Who takes, AHS renewal news, and Young Sheldon behind-the-scenes reveals.

Dive into a packed roundup of previews, trailers, casting updates, and TV news spanning broadcast, cable, and streaming.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: Origins, VisionQuest, Best Medicine, SNL UK, AHS, Tara Strong/The Powerpuff Girls, Reacher, Revival, Small Prophets, Mayor of Kingstown, Mister Miracle, The Hunting Wives, Young Sheldon, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 21st, 2026:

R.J. Decker S02E06: "Blame It on the Rain" Preview: Stormy Situation

NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack": Gibbs Needs Tony's Help

VisionQuest: Here's Our S01E03: "Reboot" & S01E04: "Malware" Preview

NCIS: New York Season 1: Here's Our Updated S01E03: "Carousel" Preview

Will Best Medicine S02E05: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow" Break Hearts?

NCIS Season 24 E03: "Sleeping Dogs" Preview: Torres Revisits His Past

The Simpsons: Apu Is Back! Sunil Malhotra on Being Apu's New Voice

SNL UK Midweek Sketch: Host Cynthia Erivo Solves Big Studio Mystery

American Horror Story Season 14 Announced Ahead of AHS 13 Finale

High Potential Star Announces Mother's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Tara Strong Discusses "Heartbreaking" Powerpuff Girls Reboot Recasting

Reacher: Author Lee Child Has Some Ideas on How Jack's Story Could End

Magic: The Gathering Drops Details and Cards on Star Trek Expansion

WWE Raw Review: Bloodline Brawls 946 as Reigns and Zayn Clash

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4 Clip Previews Gibbs & Bishop Reunion

Revival Not Returning for Season 2 Despite Netflix Move: Report

Small Prophets S01E04: "The Birds of America" Exclusive: Santa Thief

Mayor of Kingstown Kicks Off Final Run on Jan. 15th: Season 5 Images

Mister Miracle: King Compares Hutcherson & Davis Casting to Lanterns

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Official Trailer: High Stakes & Big Drama

Doctor Who Tender News: BBC Three Closing, BBC News Layoffs & More

Young Sheldon: Lorre Ready to Scrap Spinoff Before Armitage's Audition

Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew Sounds Like a Fantastic Idea (So Back Off)

Star Wars Funday Football Animated Alt Telecast Set for Super Bowl LXI

Mister Miracle, Afterlife with Archie & Pluribus: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Orphan Black: Tatiana Maslany Series Sets HBO Max & Peacock Deals

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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