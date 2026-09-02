Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Previews Mark Harmon's Gibbs Ahead of Season 3 Return

Check out some first looks at Mark Harmon making his return as Gibbs for the third season of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins.

Article Summary NCIS: Origins previews Season 3 with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs returning for a season-long arc across two timelines.

The NCIS: Origins Season 3 premiere is titled “Don’t You Forget About Me” and kicks off during CBS Premiere Week.

In present day, Gibbs’ past catches up with him in Alaska, disrupting his retirement and launching a new mystery.

Back in 1992, the NCIS: Origins team races to save Randy as Gibbs and Lala face the fallout from their kiss.

CBS got started down the road to October's "CBS Premiere Week" earlier this week with the release of a ton of overviews and images for the shows returning or premiering beginning the week of October 4th. That included a look at the overview and image gallery for the Season 3 premiere of Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins, S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me." With Mark Harmon set for a season-long arc set over the course of two timelines, we've got three new images previewing his return as Gibbs for the spinoff prequel's third run.

NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 1: "Don't You Forget About Me" – In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Written by David J. North and Daniel J. Egbert, and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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