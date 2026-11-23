Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Returns in December: "Don't Let the Days Go By" & "Luis"

Here's what December has in store for CBS's NCIS: Origins: Dec. 1st's S03E07: "Don’t Let the Days Go By" and Dec. 8th's S03E08: "Luis."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins returns to CBS on December 1 with “Don’t Let the Days Go By,” and the official trailer is now out.

NCIS: Origins Episode 7 pits Gibbs’ 1993 team against a Russian serial killer as the present-day Lala mystery deepens.

NCIS: Origins brings back Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop in Episode 7, with Gibbs reconnecting with Vera Strickland.

NCIS: Origins follows on December 8 with “Luis,” as Gibbs reunites with Tobias Fornell and Lala revisits a former flame.

With Thanksgiving week kicking in, we won't be getting a new episode of CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins until next week. But because we're thankful that you stop by Bleeding Cool for our previews and updates, we wanted to pass along what's in store when December hits. First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for December 1st's S03E07: "Don't Let the Days Go By." Following that, we have the official overview and two first-look images for December 8th's S03E08: "Luis" – and that's all waiting for you below:

NCIS: Origins Season 3 – S03E07 & S03E08 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 7: "Don't Let the Days Go By" – In 1993, the investigation of a murdered Marine with a missing tongue puts the team on a collision course with a Russian serial killer. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reconnects with Vera Strickland (guest star Roma Maffia) and another former member of his Camp Pendleton team in his quest to find out what really happened to Lala. Emily Wickersham guest stars as Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop. Written by Jai Jamison & Ryan Lee and directed by Jann Turner.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 8: "Luis" – In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with close ally Tobias Fornell (guest star Joe Spano) on a timely mission. In 1993, a dead lieutenant and stolen GPS at a Navy munitions bunker spur Lala to reconnect with a former flame. Written by Kathryn Price, Nichole Millard & Steven Paul Martinez, and directed by John Terlesky.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!