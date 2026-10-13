Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy" Preview: A Friend In Need

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins, S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E02, "My Own Worst Enemy," sends present-day Gibbs back on the grid to seek help from Woody.

In 1992, Gibbs and the team rally to clear Woody after he’s accused of murdering a rival at a bowling alley.

The preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and key details for tonight’s NCIS: Origins episode.

NCIS: Origins S03E03, "Return of the Mack," teases Adam Campbell’s Ducky return and a beach murder case.

We're back with our weekly preview of the third season of CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins. After some ghosts from his past refuse to remain in the past, S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy" finds Present-Day Gibbs (Harmon) back on the grid and looking for answers from an old friend. Meanwhile, 1992 Gibbs (Stowell) and the team offer us some backstory on the present day as they seek to clear one of their own of a murder charge. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode, check out what's ahead with October 20th's S03E03: "Return of the Mack," featuring the return of Adam Campbell's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in 1992.

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E02 – S03E03 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 2: "My Own Worst Enemy" – In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to civilization and calls in a favor from old friend Woody (Bobby Moynihan). In 1992, the team bands together to help Woody when he's accused of murdering a bowling rival. Written by Laura Valdivia and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!