Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy" Preview: Happy NCIS Day!

In honor of "NCIS Day," we've got the overview and images for the October 13th episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy."

Did you really think we would let "NCIS Day" pass us by without offering a little something for all of the fans out there? We've got an update on how the third season of Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins is shaping up ahead of its return on October 6th. Of course, the biggest headline grabber is that Mark Harmon is back as Gibbs for a season-long arc set over the course of two timelines, kicking off with S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me." Now, we've also added the official overview and image gallery for October 13th's S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy," with present-day Gibbs heading back into society to call in a serious favor. Meanwhile, in 1992, Woody (Bobby Moynihan) faces down a deadly allegation as the team searches for answers.

But before we jump into the update to our Season 3 preview guide, we have a look at the trailer CBS released in honor of "NCIS Day," celebrating the franchise's return to our screens next month:

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E01 & S03E02 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 1: "Don't You Forget About Me" – In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Written by David J. North and Daniel J. Egbert, and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 2: "My Own Worst Enemy" – In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to civilization and calls in a favor from old friend Woody (Bobby Moynihan). In 1992, the team bands together to help Woody when he's accused of murdering a bowling rival. Written by Laura Valdivia and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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