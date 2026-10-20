Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack": Gibbs Needs Tony's Help

Mark Harmon's Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony are back together in NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack." Here's our preview...

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E03 reunites Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo onscreen for the first time in 10 years at NCIS headquarters.

After being shot in the season premiere, Gibbs turns to NCIS Director Tony for help unlocking a buried fingerprint file.

Showrunner David J. North teases the Tony return as a pivotal chapter in Gibbs' NCIS: Origins season-long 2026 arc.

The NCIS: Origins preview also hints at Ziva's impact on Gibbs and Tony, plus an early tease for S03E04, "Shimmy Shimmy Ya."

Tonight's the night, folks! We've been teasing it over the past few weeks: Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, will be back on screen together for the first time in ten years. Of course, that special moment will be going down during NCIS: Origins, S03E03: "Return of the Mack," with Gibbs returning to NCIS' D.C. headquarters to enlist Tony's help after Gibbs was shot by unknown assailants in the "Origins" season premiere. We've got an updated preview (including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more) waiting for you below, along with an early look at S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" (yes, that's Emily Wickersham's Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop). But first, a little background intel on what you can expect tonight.

"[In the Oct. 13 episode] Woody [Bobby Moynihan] helped Gibbs reconstruct the fingerprint, only to find that the guy is in the system but his profile's buried in red tape. Gibbs knows he'll need help from someone with serious access and, luckily, DiNozzo, as the newly minted Director of NCIS, is just the man for the job," teased NCIS: Origins Showrunner/EP David J. North. " And yes, it's a pivotal part of Gibbs' season-long arc in 2026." The reunion will also see Ziva (Cote de Pablo) become a topic of conversation between the two. "Ziva is brought up in the episode. She's such a huge part of Tony's life, obviously, but for Gibbs, she also has a special place in his heart. And I think no matter how long they go without seeing each other, they're always family," he added. And though this may be Tony's only "Origins" appearance this season, North noted that there are "lots of incredible surprises in store."

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E03 – S03E04 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" – In 1993, the team intervenes when a general's rebellious teen son is targeted by a dangerous former gang member. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to a place full of memories and discovers he's not alone. Written by Steven Paul Martinez and directed by Patrick Cady.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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