Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack" Preview: Ducky's Back!

With the third season of CBS's NCIS: Origins kicking off next week, we've got an early look at October 20th's S03E03: "Return of the Mack."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins Season 3 gets an early Episode 3 preview as "Return of the Mack" arrives on CBS on October 20.

Adam Campbell returns as young Ducky Mallard, helping investigate a murdered Marine with eerie body markings.

Mark Harmon’s present-day Gibbs reunites with a familiar face from his past as the season mystery deepens.

Season 3 premieres begin October 6, with Episodes 1 and 2 already teased ahead of NCIS: Origins’ return.

With only days to go until the third season of Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins hits our screens, we've got two updates to pass along. Previously, we shared official overviews and image galleries for October 6th's S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me" and October 13th's S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy." Now, we've included an official overview and an early first-look image from October 20th's S03E03: "Return of the Mack," featuring the return of Adam Campbell's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in 19922, while Mark Harmon's Gibbs reunites with a "familiar face" from his past. And speaking of Harmon, the franchise star checked in via social media to remind fans that he's back beginning this Tuesday.

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E01 – S03E03 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 1: "Don't You Forget About Me" – In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Written by David J. North and Daniel J. Egbert, and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 2: "My Own Worst Enemy" – In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to civilization and calls in a favor from old friend Woody (Bobby Moynihan). In 1992, the team bands together to help Woody when he's accused of murdering a bowling rival. Written by Laura Valdivia and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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