Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack" Preview: Gibbs/Tony Reunion

With Mark Harmon's Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo reuniting, here's a preview for NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E03 brings Gibbs back to NCIS headquarters for a long-awaited reunion with Tony DiNozzo.

After being shot in the NCIS: Origins season premiere, Gibbs turns to Tony for help in Return of the Mack.

Return of the Mack also follows a 1992 case as Ducky helps investigate a murdered Marine found on a beach.

NCIS: Origins also teases S03E04, Shimmy Shimmy Ya, as Gibbs revisits a memory-filled place and a new threat.

Next week, Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, will be reuniting for the first time in more than 10 years. That reunion will be going down during the October 20th episode of NCIS: Origins, S03E03: "Return of the Mack," with Gibbs returning to NCIS' D.C. headquarters to enlist Tony's help after Gibbs was shot by unknown assailants in the "Origins" season premiere. We've added the episode trailer and image gallery for the major moment below, along with an overview and images for S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya."

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E03 – S03E04 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" – In 1993, the team intervenes when a general's rebellious teen son is targeted by a dangerous former gang member. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to a place full of memories and discovers he's not alone. Written by Steven Paul Martinez and directed by Patrick Cady.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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